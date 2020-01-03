June 21, 1936 January 2, 2020 Anna Jane Booth Patteson of Roanoke, Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 2, 2020. She was born in Rocky Gap, Va., on June 21, 1936. Anna graduated from the National Business College and went on to work for the City of Roanoke. She served as Church Secretary for Colonial Avenue Baptist Church and worked and volunteered at the Ronald McDonald House of Southwest Virginia. Anna was a member of The Heights Community Church for almost 50 years. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Ralph W. Patteson; her children, Ralph Jr. (Nicole) and Amy (Tim); and her grandchildren, Stephen, Ridge, Rachel and Lauren. A Service of Remembrance will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at The Heights Community Church, 2014 Memorial Ave., SW, Roanoke with visitation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House of Southwest Virginia or to The Heights Community Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
