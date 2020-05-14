May 20, 1975 May 10, 2020 Michelle Annette Patterson, 44, of Roanoke, Va., departed this life on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Family and friends may call on Thursday, May 14, 2020, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. A funeral service will be held Friday, May 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Hamlar-Curtis Chapel. To send condolences please visit www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

