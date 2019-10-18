Patterson, Mary Ella

Mary Ella Patterson, 90, of Roanoke passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019. She is survived by her son, Robert (Delores) Reed of Roanoke, grandchildren and great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be held Monday, October 21, 2019 11 a.m. at Pilgrim Baptist Church. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
