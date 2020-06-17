June 11, 2020 Ms. Makayla Jenae Patterson, age 18, of Roanoke, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Those left to cherish her precious memory are her mother, Michelle Patterson; father, Arthur Patterson; siblings, Arthur, Christian, Camille and Sheila Michelle Patterson, Saprina Willis and Tracy Ruston; maternal grandparents, William and Evelyn Thomas; paternal grandmother, Eartha Williams; a special friend, Shakayla; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Graveside services will be private. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Garden of Prayer No. 7 Vision of Faith Ministries, 3101 Cove Rd. NW Roanoke, VA 24017. Due to COVID-19 Restrictions, all those who will be attending the service are asked to wear a mask. Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Home.

