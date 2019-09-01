PATTERSON, Lois Weary April 23, 1925 - August 28, 2019 Lois Weary Patterson, 94, peacefully graduated from this life Wednesday, August 28, 2019. A longstanding resident of Blacksburg, Va., she moved to North Carolina in 2014 to be closer to family. Lois was born April 23, 1925 and grew up on a dairy farm in Evansville Wisconsin and was the daughter of Russell and Margaret Holden Weary. Her love and life partner, William Norman Patterson (1921-2004), was a dairy farmer from Evansville as well. As Lois fondly put it many times, their love was a "friendship set on fire" that was shaped by the many inspiring letters the two exchanged during Bill's WWII service. Both were graduates of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. They moved, with their eldest son Charley, to Blacksburg, Va. in 1953 where Bill had accepted an Associate Professor position in the Dairy Science Department at Virginia Tech. They settled into the Airport Acres neighborhood and soon two more sons, Ned and Grant, were added to the family along with their beloved Collie dog named Patrick. When Grant became of school age, Lois accepted a Sociology Instructor position at Virginia Tech. It was common place for her and Bill to have their students over for home cooked meals and/or conversations. Her compelling drive to make a difference in peoples' lives led her to accept a position with the Virginia Employment Commission as the Director of the Women In Need program for Montgomery County. She counseled and assisted countless disadvantaged single mothers seeking to stabilize and elevate their lives and as well as their children's. Consistent with their "double yoke" commitment to each other, Bill bought a pickup truck in order to perform handyman chores for Lois' clients. In 1996, Bill suffered a debilitating stroke which required Lois to become a full time care giver. Seemingly always full of gratitude, Lois referred to this time as "the greatest second marriage imaginable". Lois' sons and daughters-in law along with nine grandchildren and one great grandchild are inspired and committed to carrying on her legacy of service and unabashed gratefulness. They are, Charley and Pat Patterson of Mooresville, N.C. with children Bradley, Travis and Emily Patterson, and Reilly; Ned and Beth Patterson of Knoxville, Tenn. with children Sarah and Josh Goedert, Rose, and Emma along with great grandchild Violet Goedert; Grant and Maureen Patterson of Pickerington, OH with children Margaret, Mary and James Ferrell, and Evan. "Relatives" through their unconditional love for the family include Lisa Snider and Lillian Moore both of Blacksburg, Va. The family is so grateful for the love, prayers and support they have and are receiving from so many whose lives are intertwined with Lois', Bill's and ours. Heartfelt thanks to the marvelous team at Hospice of Iredell County who so lovingly tended to Lois and the family. Lois' graduation party will be held at Saint Patrick's Episcopal Church in Mooresville, N.C. at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019. Her interment will be in Blacksburg's Westview Cemetery at 1 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, 2019. In lieu of flowers, Lois requested that remembrances be given to Saint Patrick's Music Ministry or to The Heifer Project.
