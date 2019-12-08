November 19, 2019 Douglas Lee Patterson, 77, of Roanoke, Va., passed away at home on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, after a long struggle with Parkinson's disease. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jean and Lillian Patterson; and his two younger brothers, Dennis and Dale Patterson. Douglas is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, JoAnn Patterson; his daughter, Donna (Greg) Brock; grandchildren, Harrison and Lillian Brock; and his sister, Deborah (Patrick Sullivan) Patterson. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel. A Memorial Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

