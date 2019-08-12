PATTERSON Dedra Danielle August 8, 2019 Dedra Danielle Patterson, 38, of Roanoke, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 14, 2019 1 p.m. at Maple Street Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment in Williams Memorial Park. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.