PATTERSON Debbie Grant October 10, 2019 Debbie Grant Patterson, 68, of Vinton, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of nearly 50 years, Rickie E. Patterson; her parents; and a brother. Debbie was a member of the Roanoke Kennel Club. Surviving are her sons, Rick Patterson Jr., and Chris (Tracey) Patterson; grandsons, Logan, Nathan and Noah Patterson; niece, Beth (Tim) Avis; and lifelong friends, Asa and Delores Meadows. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorials be made to the Jefferson Center 541 Luck Avenue S.W. Roanoke, VA 24016. A celebration of Debbie's life will be held 3 p.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Green Ridge Baptist Church, 5521 Green Ridge Road, Roanoke, VA. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory, 540-366-0707.

