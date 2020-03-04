March 2, 2020 In the early morning hours of March 2, 2020 David Patterson went to his Heavenly home. He was born in Norfolk, Va. to the late John and Hattie Patterson. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Sue Patterson Terry; daughter, Michelle; and two stepbrothers, Harold Austin and Roy Austin. He is survived by his wife, Margaret; son, Davey (Lanette); grandchildren, Amelia and Victoria; sisters, Ruth Maxie and Nancy King (Tommy); and stepbrother, Gene Austin (Judy). Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Valley Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Valley Funeral Home. David knew the Lord as his personal savior and is now in his loving care. Arrangements by

