PATRICK, Roby H. September 13, 1930 - April 25, 2020 On Saturday, April 25, 2020, Roby H. "Pat" Patrick passed away in Englewood, Florida. He was 89. Roby was born on September 13, 1930 in Roanoke, Virginia. Known to many as "Pat," he graduated from William Fleming High School and the University of Virginia, Class of 1952. Pat served in the United States Army in El Paso, Texas, as a personnel specialist at Beaumont Hospital and was honorably discharged in 1956. Following his military service began his professional career at Miller & Rhoads department stores in Richmond, Virginia. In Richmond, he met and married Mary Anne Todd. Shortly after their marriage, Anne and Pat relocated to Roanoke, Virginia, where Pat assisted with opening the first Roanoke Valley Miller & Rhoads store as the personnel director. After nine years with Miller & Rhoads, Pat and Anne purchased Dove Flowers which they operated together for 10 years. After selling the florist, Pat began working with Branch & Associates, initially in the Highway Department followed by time in both Property Management and Development divisions. Following eight years at Branch, Pat began commercial development of his own real estate east of Roanoke. Roby was passionate for civics, politics and the church. He was previously president and director of both the Personnel Association of Roanoke and the Roanoke Civitan Club. Roby was also a Charter Member of the Smith Mountain Lake Lions Club, and a Board Member of the Scruggs Fire and Rescue Squad. Additionally, he was past Chairman of the Franklin County Republican Party and a member of both the Franklin County Board of Tax Equalization and Economic Development Association. Roby also served on the Board of the Roanoke Valley Association of Home Builders. Roby joined Enon Baptist Church in Hollins as a youth, and as an adult was a Sunday School teacher, Chairman of Deacons and Chairman of Finance at Enon. As he moved around Virginia and Florida, Roby was also active and held leadership roles at First Baptist Church Roanoke, Mount Ivy Christian Church at Smith Mountain Lake, South Venice Baptist Church and Englewood United Methodist Church in Florida. He enjoyed boating and golf, was a Charter Member of The Waterfront Golf Club, a member of Hunting Hills Country Club and most recently of Boca Royale Country Club in Englewood, Florida. Roby was preceded in death by his parents, R. Hubert and Lula Gish Patrick of Roanoke, Virginia, and his wife of 54 years, Anne Todd Patrick. He is survived by his wife, Carmen S. Patrick; son, Todd (Elizabeth) of Flower Mound, Texas; son, Ted (Donna) of Hardy, Virginia; stepson, Huntre (Donna) Sarver; nephew, Bill (Carole) Brooks; and two grandchildren. A private service to be held in Roanoke, Virginia at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
