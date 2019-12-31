Gail Hylton Patrick, born on December 24 1951, has gone to be with the Lord on December 26, 2019. Gail was a devoted and caring wife, a loving and giving mother, and a friend to everyone. She will be deeply missed. A memorial service will be held at The Maridor on Grandin Rd., Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 4 until 5:30 p.m.
