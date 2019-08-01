PASLEY, Kenneth McDowell July 29, 2019 Kenneth McDowell Pasley, 70, of Wirtz, Va., went to be with the Lord Monday, July 29, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Samuel Ronald Pasley; mother, Louise Dillon Light and husband Warren; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ervin and Helen Pagans. Kenneth was a lifelong member of Mount Ivy Christian Church. He served in the United States Marines, Veteran of the Vietnam War; active member of VFW Post 4522. Surviving are his loving and devoted wife of 51 years Gloria (Jo) Pasley; son, Steve Pasley and wife Michelle; daughter, Becky Pasley Layne and husband Jim; his pride and joy, grandchildren Sarah, Caitlin, Lauren Hodges, Rachel, Emma, William Pasley, A.J. Layne and wife Maggie; great-grandson, Michael Layne; brothers, Ronnie Pasley and wife Gale; Barry Light; special aunts, Anne P. McBride, Ernestine Hartigan and husband Jim; brothers-in law and sisters-in-law, Kenneth and Mae Pagans, Wesley Pagans, Debbie and Dale Simmons; special canine companion, Mr. Bean; many nieces, nephews, cousins, close friends and his church family. A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Mount Ivy Christian Church with Steve Pasley, Minister officiating. Private burial will take place in the Pasley family cemetery with Military honors. His family suggest memorial donations be made to Mount Ivy Christian Church. His family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.