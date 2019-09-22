PARTON Iris May January 22, 1928 September 20, 2019 Iris May Parton, 91, born on January 22, 1928, left her temporary home on earth September 20, 2019. Born in Pocahontas, Va., and resided with her family 65 years in Boissevain and Abbs Valley, Va. She recently resided with her sister in Goodview, Va. prior to her death. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Wallace L. Parton; sons, Joseph S. Gibson and Robert H. Parton; parents, Joseph S. and Daisy A. Jackson; sisters, Margaret Justine Jackson, Minnie Louise Kenney and Mary Ruth Blankenship; brothers, Joseph S. Jackson (Jack), Charles H. Jackson (Duck), George F. Jackson (Bo), Donald E. Jackson (Don), Kenneth D. Jackson (Kenny) , Richard L. Jackson (Dick) and Charles H. Jackson Jr. (Chuck). She is survived by two brothers, Fred R. Jackson and James K. Clendenen; and three sisters, Peggy J. Farmer, Dolly J. Sherman and Gaye Eades; grandchildren, Candie Fay and Luke Zane Parton. Funeral services will be held Monday, September 23, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Rodriguez Funeral Home in Pocahontas, VA with Pastor Donnie Glass presiding. Family will greet friends at 11 a.m. until time of service. Interment will follow at Grandview Memory Gardens in Bluefield, VA. Pallbearers will be Joseph S. Jackson Jr., James Donald Jackson, Mark S. Farmer, Rodney P. Jackson, Kerry A. Weeks, Richard L. Jackson, alternates: Kevin W. Weeks, Keith J. Weeks and Claude M. Farmer Jr.

