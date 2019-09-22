PARTON Iris May January 22, 1928 September 20, 2019 Iris May Parton, 91, born on January 22, 1928, left her temporary home on earth September 20, 2019. Born in Pocahontas, Va., and resided with her family 65 years in Boissevain and Abbs Valley, Va. She recently resided with her sister in Goodview, Va. prior to her death. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Wallace L. Parton; sons, Joseph S. Gibson and Robert H. Parton; parents, Joseph S. and Daisy A. Jackson; sisters, Margaret Justine Jackson, Minnie Louise Kenney and Mary Ruth Blankenship; brothers, Joseph S. Jackson (Jack), Charles H. Jackson (Duck), George F. Jackson (Bo), Donald E. Jackson (Don), Kenneth D. Jackson (Kenny) , Richard L. Jackson (Dick) and Charles H. Jackson Jr. (Chuck). She is survived by two brothers, Fred R. Jackson and James K. Clendenen; and three sisters, Peggy J. Farmer, Dolly J. Sherman and Gaye Eades; grandchildren, Candie Fay and Luke Zane Parton. Funeral services will be held Monday, September 23, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Rodriguez Funeral Home in Pocahontas, VA with Pastor Donnie Glass presiding. Family will greet friends at 11 a.m. until time of service. Interment will follow at Grandview Memory Gardens in Bluefield, VA. Pallbearers will be Joseph S. Jackson Jr., James Donald Jackson, Mark S. Farmer, Rodney P. Jackson, Kerry A. Weeks, Richard L. Jackson, alternates: Kevin W. Weeks, Keith J. Weeks and Claude M. Farmer Jr.
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Roanoke man was last real son of a Confederate veteran
-
Virginia Tech hires former Minnesota coach Jerry Kill as special assistant to the head coach
-
Montgomery County courthouse employee charged with firearm possession offense
-
Virginia Tech hoodie with designed bullet holes pulled; school and others react
-
Roanoke attorney, former substitute judge guilty of assaulting dancer at strip club
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Don't miss your chance to win a family 4-pack of tickets to experience The Velveteen Rabbit!
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.