September 24, 2019 Katherine Agnes Nelson Parry, 81, of Roanoke, Va., peacefully went to be with her Lord surrounded by her loving husband and family on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Garland Parry, of nearly 62 years of marriage; daughter, Lisa Boylan (Bobby Jones); son, Timothy Parry (Teresa); and daughter, Leigh Ann Becker (Chris). Kay was blessed with eight grandchildren, Bess Platt (Stephen), Lauren Becker, Brooke Parry, Jessi Beckett (Randy), Jake Parry (Kelly), Eli Boylan (Lindsey), Drew Becker and Kate Becker; as well as nine great-grandchildren, Laurel, Ryder, Dillon, Kyleigh, John, Nathan, Cora, Easton, and Cormany. She is also survived by her brother, Charles Nelson (Jenny); sister, Sue Payne; and brother, Bob Nelson (Liz); and nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. Kay was born in Minden, W.Va., to parents Agnes Easton Nelson and Charles Sherman Nelson, who preceded her in death. She spent most of her childhood in Oak Hill, W.Va., before moving to Roanoke. Kay became a member of West End Presbyterian Church. She graduated from Jefferson High School and married her high school sweetheart, Garland, on October 3, 1957. As a family they later joined Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church. Kay stayed home and lovingly raised their three children, then looked after her grandchildren, who called her Nana. She enjoyed being involved in the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, The Scottish Foundation of the Virginia Highlands, Elks Club Ladies Auxiliary, and Raleigh Court Presbyterian Women's Circle, and Prayer Group. Kay enjoyed gardening; especially tending and crossbreeding daylilies. But her real passion was her family. She always put her family first in ways like being the Girl Scout troop leader, homeroom mother, and many other volunteering opportunities for her children. She would spend her summers with her grandchildren, taking them to the pool and teaching them to garden. She enjoyed the many holidays and birthday celebrations that would bring together her huge family. Family was her greatest joy, and she was her family's greatest blessing. Our family would like to thank the wonderful people at Brandon Oaks Rehabilitation Center and Heartland Hospice for their loving and generous care, especially Lisa and Karen. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019, at Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church at 1837 Grandin Road, Roanoke, with the Rev. Andrew Whaley officiating. Reception to immediately follow and then interment will be at Sherwood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Kay may be made to the West End Center for Youth, 1223 Patterson Ave., SW, Roanoke, VA 24016. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
