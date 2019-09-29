PARRY, Gwynn Scott August 26, 2019 Gwynn Scott Parry of Roanoke, Va., left us to join his Heavenly family on Monday, August 26, 2019. He was dearly loved and will be missed by the multitude of family and friends whose lives he shared during his 87 years. Gwynn was preceded in death by his parents, William and Ferroll Parry; and his brothers, Alvin (Bill) and Kenneth Parry and his beloved wife, Dorothy (Dot) Parry. He is survived by his brother, Garland Parry and wife, Kay; and his children, son, Gwynn Scott Parry Jr. (Scott) and wife, Lourdes; and daughter, Annette Parry Warrick. Prior spouses to Scott and Annette include Marlene Cormier and William Warrick. Surviving him from these families are his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Renee and Kevin DeSorbo and their son, Elwood, Sean Parry, Mauricio Huarto, Daniella Huarto, William (Bill) l. Warrick and Kayla Fortin and their son, William. In addition to these are the many nieces, nephews and their families that he also dearly loved. Gwynn started his career life in his hometown of Roanoke, Va., following in the family footsteps working for the Norfolk and Western Railroad and also serving in the United States Army and U.S. Army National Guard. He later left Roanoke and the railroad to further serve his country by going to work for the Department of Defense in Washington, D.C. He played an integral part of the early years of one of the super-secret alphabet agencies that emerged to help defend and protect our country. Even though Gwynn thoroughly loved his service to his country he was never defined by it since he wasn't even allowed to mention it. Most of those who knew and loved Gwynn remember him as a neighbor from New Carrollton, Md., where he and Dorothy raised their children. They were members of the Carrollyn Woods Baptist Church where Gwynn loved singing in the choir. He was a member of the New Carrollton men's club and bowled in the Leagues at the Rinaldi Lanes. When their children were grown, Gwynn became a member of several fraternal organizations and focused his committee work on their scholarship activities. He also loved to call Bingo. His favorite place to be was at the Riverdale Elks Lodge dinner on Thursday nights where he and Dorothy would meet up with their many longtime friends and neighbors from the New Carrollton area. After Gwynn and Dorothy both retired, they moved to Melbourne, Fla., to enjoy the warm weather and to be near their latest grandchildren. They joined the Harbor City Baptist Church and the Viera Elks Club. When Dorothy passed away in 2006, Gwynn became less active in the community and focused most of his attention on being "Paw-Paw" to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren until his death. A Memorial Service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019, from Oakey's South Chapel. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends immediately following the memorial service. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
