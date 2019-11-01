PARROTT, Robert Edward October 24, 2019 Colonel Robert Edward Parrott, USMC (Retired), of Blacksburg, Va., (formerly of Springfield, Va.), passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at the age of 93. Born in Syracuse, N.Y., to Rosa Lang and Cecil Edward Parrott, Col. Parrott was a graduate of the College of the Holy Cross and a 30-year veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He honorably served his country during World War II, the Korean War, and Viet Nam, as well as through multiple domestic and overseas deployments in times of peace. For his actions in combat, Col. Parrott was awarded the Silver Star and two Purple Hearts. After military retirement, Col. Parrott faithfully served his church and those in need in many ways, notably as Director of Development for the National Lutheran Home in Washington, D.C., as a consultant to the Lutheran Laity Movement, and as a member of the Executive Board of the Virginia Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. Through Robert E. Parrott Associates, Col. Parrott and his loving wife, Iva, provided fundraising and counseling services for church-related institutions across the country. Col. Parrott was married to the late Iva McDougal Parrott for 68 years. He is survived by his children and grandchildren, Kathleen R. Parrott and husband David V. Wechtaluk (Blacksburg, Va.) and their children Leah P. Wechtaluk McFarren and husband Matthew A. McFarren (Christiansburg, Va.), and Ethan P. Wechtaluk (Rockville, Md.); Robert J. Parrott and his late wife Karen B. Parrott (Manassas, Va.); and Mark E. Parrott and his former wife Sheryl J. Anderson and their children Sara E. Parrott and Sean E. Parrott (Los Angeles, Calif.). A service of remembrance will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Luther Memorial Lutheran Church in Blacksburg, Va. A burial service with full military honors will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
WOYM: Mount Airy's favorite son valued his privacy outside Manteo
-
Weather delays, closings and cancellations
-
Virginia Tech getting Quincy Patterson more practice reps following standout relief performance
-
High wind warning continues until noon Friday
-
Radford University announces plans for a hotel and riverfront development
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.