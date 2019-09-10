July 24, 1936 September 9, 2019 James C. (Jimmy) Parrish III, 83, of Roanoke, Va., passed away peacefully on Monday, September 9, 2019. He leaves behind his wife and soulmate of almost 21 years, Laura Brady Parrish, to cherish their loving memories together. Jimmy was born on July 24, 1936, to Jack and Virginia Parrish. He also leaves behind a large loving family and friends. Funeral Services will be held at noon on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Oak Grove Church of the Brethren. Interment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

