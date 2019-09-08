PARRISH Helen Slusher August 15, 2019 Helen Slusher Parrish, 98, of Christiansburg, Va., passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Horne Funeral Home. The Memorial Service will begin at 2 p.m. in the Chapel, with interment to follow in Sunset Cemetery.

