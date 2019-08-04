PARRISH David August 2, 2019 David L. (Dave) Parrish, 75, of Roanoke, went home to be with the Lord Friday, August 2, 2019. He was preceded by his son, Brian Parrish. Dave worked as a Roanoke County Deputy Sheriff and retired from General Electric. He was a devoted member of Northview United Methodist Church. There he participated in many of the church activities including the Country Breakfast and the Steel Drum Concert. He was loved by the children of the pre-school who affectionately called him "Mr. Dave". Surviving are his wife, Margaret Parrish; son, Jeff Parrish and Lydia Hutson; granddaughter, Kimberly Parrish; daughter-in-law, Suzanne Parrish; brother, Richard (Carol) Parrish; and niece, Christina (Kenny) Ling; nephew, David (Crystal) Parrish. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to Northview United Methodist Church 521 Ridgecrest Drive Roanoke, VA 24019. A memorial service will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Northview United Methodist Church by Pastor Doug Sasser. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, August 5, 2019 at Simpson Funeral Home 5160 Peters Creek Road, www.simpsonfuneral.com.
