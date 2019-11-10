PARKS SR. Robert Crockett November 8, 2019 Robert Crockett (Bob) Parks Sr., 86 of North Tazewell, Va., died Friday, November 8, 2019. He was a faithful and longtime member of Blacks Chapel Presbyterian Church and was a United States Army Veteran of the Korean War. Bob worked 35 years with the Virginia Department of Transportation. Survivors include his wife of fifty two years, Ann Morrow Carbaugh Parks; sons, Robert Parks Jr. and wife, Dorcas of Pearisburg, Va. and John Morrow Carbaugh and partner, Tom Markham of Charlottesville, Va.; grandchildren, Jackson and Madelyn Parks; special niece, Beth Parks and husband, Peter Fincher; special nephews, Edward Morrow Hope and Simon Platel and his daughters, Virginia and Ruby. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, November 11, 2019 at Peery & St. Clair Funeral Home in Tazewell, VA. A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Tazewell Presbyterian Church. Interment of his urn with military graveside rites will follow at Grandview Memory Gardens in Bluefield, VA. Flowers are welcome, or memorial contributions may be made to Tazewell Presbyterian Church Hunger Offering, P.O. Box 26, Tazewell, VA 24651. Online condolences may be sent to www.peerystclairfuneralhome.com.

