PARKHILL Mary M. September 6, 2019 Mary M. (nee Madory) Parkhill, of Amherst, N.Y., passed away September 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Don; loving mother of David (Kathleen), Jeffry (Paulette) Parkhill, and the late Linda (Alan) Carter; cherished grandmother of six, Amy, Andrea, Morgan, Rhys, Tod, and Àndrea; great-grandmother of four; friend and former mother-in-law of Rose Parkhill. Friends may call Friday, September 20, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville. Burial will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Grove Cemetery, New Brighton, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SPCA, 300 Harlem Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224. Please share condolences www.denglerrobertsperna.com.
