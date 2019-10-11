PARKER Ollie Belle September 19,2019 Ollie Belle Parker, 88, of Washington, D.C. passed away Saturday, September 19, 2019 at Arbor Terrace -Assisted Living in Lanham, Md. She was the daughter of the late John Douglas Arrington and Ruby Arrington Barrnett. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Harry Lawrence Parker; three sons, Marvin L Parker, Carlton W. Parker and Quintin R. Parker. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Jeriesha M. Parker; one son, John D. Parker; one step-son, Anthony Holland; three sisters, Minnie Shepard, Louise Leavelle and Mary O'neal; two grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. There will be a service held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Lovely Valley Baptist Church, Wirtz, Va. The viewing will be held from noon until 1 p.m. with the funeral following at 1 p.m. Interment will be at the Parker Family Cemetery in Moneta.

