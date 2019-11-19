April 3, 1982 November 16, 2019 It is with broken hearts that Lazzelle and Joe Parker announce the tragic death of their son, Joseph David (Dave) Parker Jr., of Roanoke, Va., on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Dave was a graduate of Cave Spring High School (2000), Radford University (2005) and The Citadel (2009). He started Parker Home Services LLC in 2014 and was so happy and proud of its success and growth. A compassionate, empathetic, caring man, Dave strongly loved his family, friends, God and his precious pup, Spider. A Service to say good-bye will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel. Private interment will be held at a later date. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services on Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Franklin County Humane Society. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.