February 7, 1926 January 15, 2020 Fred B. Parker, 93, of Roanoke, Va., passed away at the VA Medical Center in Salem, Va., on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lula, and all of his 11 siblings. Fred was born on February 7, 1926 in Grassy Meadows, W.Va. He joined the United States Marine Corps in 1943 and served honorably for 22 years, including during World War II in the Pacific area participating in the occupation of China. Fred also served during the Korean War with the 1st combat service group. Retiring in 1965, he was assigned to the Reserve Center in Roanoke. Fred worked for the City of Roanoke for 15 years. After that retirement he continued to work as an airport limo driver and auto mechanic at a neighborhood service station. Fred is survived by two children, Paul (Roxanne) and Donna (Martin); seven grandchildren, Leslie (Gabi), Lori, Leigh (Trawick), Adam (Lindsay), Stephen, Angie (Kyle) and Sean; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel followed by a Graveside Service with Full Military Honors at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive visitors from 5 until 7 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
PARKER, Fred B.
To plant a tree in memory of Fred PARKER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.