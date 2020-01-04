January 2, 2020 Judith Ann Perdue Papenfus, age 72, of Rocky Mount, found rest in the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 2, 2020. She was born on June 27, 1947, to the late Terry Bennett and Virginia Gladys Perdue, and called Rocky Mount her home her entire life. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Virginia Iris Miller, Terry Lee, Ronnie, and Jimmy Perdue; and beloved nephew, "Big Steve" StClair. Judy is survived by her husband of 36 years, Greg Papenfus; daughter, Amanda Papenfus Smith; son-in-law, Justin Smith; and many precious nieces, nephews, and cousins. Her thoughtful kindheartedness for those she met led to many special friendships throughout the years, and we forever grateful for those relationships. The family would like to thank the staff of Franklin Memorial Hospital for their exceptional care. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Helping Hands of Franklin County, P.O. Box 429, Rocky Mount, VA 24151. Funeral services will be conducted from Flora Funeral Chapel 11 a.m. Monday, January 6, 2020, with Pastor Joe Dillon officiating. Interment will follow in Mountain View Memorial Park. A fellowship meal will immediately follow at Sandy Ridge Baptist Church for family and friends. Her family will receive friends from 4 until 7 p.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
