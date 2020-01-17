PANNELL, Tracy Lance July 1, 1966 - January 14, 2020 On Tuesday, January 14, 2020, Tracy Lance Pannell, 53, of Roanoke, Va., passed away unexpectedly in his home. Tracy was born to Ambrose and Connie Pannell on July 1, 1966 in Roanoke, Va. He was a graduate of Northside High School and a 1988 graduate of the Central Criminal Justice Academy. Tracy retired from the Bedford City Police Department after 22 years, where he served his remaining years in Investigations as Sergeant. Tracy is survived by his daughter, Michelle Pannell; son, Matthew Pannell; mother and father, Connie and Ambrose Pannell; brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Jennifer Pannell; three beloved nephews, Justin, Nicholas, and Eric; one niece, Amanda; and many adoring aunts, uncles, and cousins, including his Aunt Nancy and Sadie. He was preceded in death by his Granny Barnett, Granny and PawPaw Hall, and his precious cat, Lily. Tracy had a passion for all things aviation and loved taking train trips- especially on the 611. He enjoyed gathering with family and friends that included Virginia Tech football games. His most treasured and cherished moments were spent camping with his children. Tracy loved nature and outdoor living. His favorite pastime was fishing, especially at the beach. So much, that he would fish in the rain. He loved sunsets, colorful foliage in the autumn and snowy mountain scenes in the winter. All of these things remind us of an old song, "Just build me a cabin in the corner of glory land." If Heaven should hold a rustic country cabin not too far off the golden path in Heaven, then Tracy would be there- if not sitting on the front porch beholding beautiful wonders then possibly fishing nearby in the glory of God's presence. To say he will be missed is an understatement. His smile, sense of humor, and generous heart will never be forgotten. Rest my dear one until we meet again. Give our Grannys and PawPaw hugs for us. A Memorial Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel on Peters Creek Road with The Reverend T.G. Ayers officiating. A private family ceremony to spread his ashes will be held at a later time. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
