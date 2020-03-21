June 9, 1940 Wednesday, March 18, 2020 Rodney Elbert Palmer, 79, of Salem, Va., passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 3:53 p.m. He was born on June 9, 1940, in Raven, Va. He retired in 2002 from the VA Medical Center, Salem, Va., after 28 years and nine months employed as a pipefitter. Rodney is survived by his wife, Wilma Fay Palmer; son, Rodney Edward and wife, Jessica Palmer, all of Salem, Va.; two grandchildren and one great-grandson, all of Danville, Va.; special friend, Garland Chambers; three sisters, Mary Binder, Janet Abney, JoAnn Irwin; several nieces and nephews. A private visitation for the family will be held on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Lotz Funeral Home Salem. A private funeral service will be held on Monday, March 23, 2020, at Lotz Salem Chapel. Burial will follow in Sherwood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Good Samaritan Hospice for their compassionate care and understanding, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or a charity of your choice.

