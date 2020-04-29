February 22, 1941 April 25, 2020 Katherine Dill Palmer, 79, was born a city girl, in Roanoke, Virginia on February 22, 1941. She died on Saturday, April 25, 2020, a country girl from Riner, Virginia married to the love of her life, Frederick Palmer. Katherine acquired many impressive accolades in her vivacious life! She became an accomplished artist, was a licensed professional counselor, a Roanoke Catholic and University of Massachusetts Lowell graduate, a prolific mother and grandmother, voracious reader, fabulous cook and a conversationalist second to none. Left to cherish her memory is her husband and caregiver, Frederick J. Palmer of Riner, Virginia; her children, Charlie Farrelly (Patricia), Jamie Farrelly, Katie Carpentieri and Ed LoBello (Kathy); stepchildren, Karen List, Janice Adams, Joe LoBello and Peter LoBello; a solid dozen grandkids, Luke, Jared, Isabel, Joshua, Megan, Jaime, Elizabeth, Sophia, Chloe, Abby, Wesley and Joe; and her siblings, Mary Ann Wine (David), Harold Dill (Sylvia) and Kevin Dill (Peggy). She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold Francis Dill and Elizabeth Conway Dill. Oakey's Roanoke Chapel will be helping coordinate her service, in compliance with current COVID practices. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

