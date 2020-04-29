February 22, 1941 April 25, 2020 Katherine Dill Palmer, 79, was born a city girl, in Roanoke, Virginia on February 22, 1941. She died on Saturday, April 25, 2020, a country girl from Riner, Virginia married to the love of her life, Frederick Palmer. Katherine acquired many impressive accolades in her vivacious life! She became an accomplished artist, was a licensed professional counselor, a Roanoke Catholic and University of Massachusetts Lowell graduate, a prolific mother and grandmother, voracious reader, fabulous cook and a conversationalist second to none. Left to cherish her memory is her husband and caregiver, Frederick J. Palmer of Riner, Virginia; her children, Charlie Farrelly (Patricia), Jamie Farrelly, Katie Carpentieri and Ed LoBello (Kathy); stepchildren, Karen List, Janice Adams, Joe LoBello and Peter LoBello; a solid dozen grandkids, Luke, Jared, Isabel, Joshua, Megan, Jaime, Elizabeth, Sophia, Chloe, Abby, Wesley and Joe; and her siblings, Mary Ann Wine (David), Harold Dill (Sylvia) and Kevin Dill (Peggy). She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold Francis Dill and Elizabeth Conway Dill. Oakey's Roanoke Chapel will be helping coordinate her service, in compliance with current COVID practices. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
Regular exercise could protect against COVID, UVa researcher says
-
Franklin County woman urges other with COVID-19 to advocate for medical care
-
Roanoke man given 3 life terms for 1986 killing is paroled after 33 years
-
Police ID 2 women found Saturday in vehicle in Smith Mountain Lake
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.