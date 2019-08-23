PALMER Gary Michael August 21, 2019 Gary Michael (Mike) Palmer, 71, of Huffville, Va., passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at home. He attended Huffville United Methodist Church for the last 15 years. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Walter & Katherine Palmer; and two sisters. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Reba Palmer; son, Patrick Palmer and wife, Julia; grandchildren, Alexandra Worrell, Angel Cardewell, Sarah, Katrina and Jacob Snider; brothers, Roger and Walter Palmer; sister, Cassie Quessenberry; numerous brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home. Funeral services will be on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Huffville United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in Huffville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Huffville United Methodist Church.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
A Virginia teen saw a historic black cemetery in disrepair. He recruited his fellow Boy Scouts to restore it.
-
State police announce renewed investigation into decade-old Childs and Metzler killings
-
Cody Drain, who escaped in Montgomery Co. deputy's vehicle, pleads no contest, faces 196 years
-
Physician convicted of assault on patient's testimony of unwanted kiss in office
-
More than 20 middle schoolers treated for heat illnesses on Calfee Park field trip
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.