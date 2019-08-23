PALMER Gary Michael August 21, 2019 Gary Michael (Mike) Palmer, 71, of Huffville, Va., passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at home. He attended Huffville United Methodist Church for the last 15 years. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Walter & Katherine Palmer; and two sisters. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Reba Palmer; son, Patrick Palmer and wife, Julia; grandchildren, Alexandra Worrell, Angel Cardewell, Sarah, Katrina and Jacob Snider; brothers, Roger and Walter Palmer; sister, Cassie Quessenberry; numerous brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home. Funeral services will be on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Huffville United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in Huffville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Huffville United Methodist Church.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.