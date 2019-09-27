PALMER Edna Lillian September 26, 2019 Edna Lillian Palmer, 94, of Roanoke, Va., died Thursday, September 26, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Otha Earl Palmer Jr.; Son, Darden Lewis Guthrie "Butch", and grandson, Donny Smawley Jr. Surviving are her children, Lois Crumley (James), Deborah Smith (Jesse), Earline Ridgeway (Ernie), Carol Smawley- Slonka, and Virginia Palmer Wallace, 16 Grandchildren and 16 Great Grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 4 until 8 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019 at Lotz Funeral Home in Roanoke. A celebration of Edna's life will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Red Valley United Methodist Church, 30 Red Valley Road, Boones Mill with Pastor Jae Song and Pastor Danny Ingram officiating. Burial will follow at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhome.com

