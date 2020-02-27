February 25, 2020 Larry Jackson "Jack" Painter, 84, of Salem, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Lotz Salem Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.lotzfuneralhomes.com.

