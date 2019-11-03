PAINTER June Marie July 12, 1942 November 1, 2019 June Marie Painter, 77, of Salem, went to be with the Lord, on Friday, November 1, 2019. June was a devout Christian, who lived her life according to God's word in every way possible. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Stella Painter. Left to cherish her memory are her two brothers, Jack (Darlene), and Albert Painter; as well as numerous dear friends. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 4, 2019, from 9:30 to 11 a.m., at John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory, 305 Roanoke Blvd. Salem, VA 24153. A funeral service will also be held on Monday, at 11 a.m. in the John M. Oakey & Son Chapel. Committal rites will be held at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park immediately following the service. The family would like to thank the staff of Salem Health & Rehab for all of their care and support. They would also like to thank all of June's friends who kept in contact and supported her in numerous ways over the years. Online condolences can me made by visiting www.johnmoakey.com

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.