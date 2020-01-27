January 24, 2020 Frances Mundy Painter, 86, of Troutville, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Friday, January 24, 2020. She was born in Springwood and was preceded in death by her parents, James "Toot" and Marie Mundy; husband, John Painter; and brothers, Phillip "Skipper" and William "Beardy" Mundy. She loved to read, do puzzles, play bingo at Carrington Nursing Home with her friends, take walks, and go anywhere at any time. She is survived by her loving son, Gary Deacon and wife, Dot; loving daughter, Sandra Patamia and husband, Nick; three special grandchildren, Nicole (Bryan) Osborne, Chris Patamia, and Brian Patamia; and two precious great-grandchildren, Hunter and Harper Osborne. She leaves behind three brothers, Lawrence "Cline" (Becky) Mundy, Charles (Nancy) Mundy, and Ralph (Pat) Mundy; sister, Rose Barger; sister-in-law, Sue Mundy; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; a special friend, Myrtle Childress; her church family, her neighbors and their children. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. with memorial services at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, with Pastor Jay Robinette officiating at the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home, 540-254-3000. Flowers are beautiful and appreciated, but the family wishes donations to be made to Grace Bible Church, 184 Amsterdam Rd., Daleville, VA 24083. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com.
Service information
1:00PM-2:00PM
14920 Lee Highway PO Box 1145
Buchanan, VA 24066
2:00PM
14920 Lee Highway PO Box 1145
Buchanan, VA 24066
