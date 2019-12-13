December 9, 2019 Lisa Gayle Paige, 53, of Roanoke, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019. A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019, 12 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at Williams Memorial Park. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

