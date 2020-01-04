December 28, 2019 Mr. Gerald Allen Page, age 60, of Roanoke, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at his residence. He was born on April 24,1959, to the late William Harry Page and Evelyn Ruth Henegar Page. He is survived by his son, William Page; brothers, Ronnie Page and his wife, Paula and James Page and his wife, Loretta; sisters, Virginia Sink and Joyce Dulancey; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Gospel Light Baptist Church at 1 p.m. Arrangements by
Page, Gerald Allen
