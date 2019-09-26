PADGETT Margaret Montgomery December 6, 1920 September 24, 2019 Margaret Montgomery (Tunnie) Padgett, 98, of Lexington, Va., died Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at her home. Born December 6, 1920 in Rockbridge County, a daughter of the late Lonnie Davidson Montgomery and Polly Virginia Knick Montgomery. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Morrison Padgett. Margaret was a member of the Lexington Presbyterian Church and the Ruth Circle. Surviving are her children, Fred M. Padgett Jr. and Bonnie S. Padgett both of Lexington; two special nephews, Franklin Montgomery and wife Elsie and Bill Chittum; special great niece, Sib Deacon and husband Floyd, and other numerous nieces and nephews. A special thanks to a friend and caregiver Christy Wright, Dr. Crews, Dr. McClung, Amedisys Home Health care and Rockbridge Area Hospice. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice. A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Monday, September 30, 2019 at Stonewall Jackson Cemetery with Dr. William Klein officiating. Family will receive friends 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, Va.

