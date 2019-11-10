October 23, 1942 November 5, 2019 Juanita Ruth Ours Pack, 77, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Ruth was born on October 23, 1942, in Petersburg, W.Va., to the late Carl E. Ours and Louise Hepner Ours. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, John Edgar Ours and Richard Allen Ours; her sisters, Barbara Lou Bensenhaver, Patricia Ann VanMeter, Alma Lee Huffman and Eva Joyce Ours; and grandson, James Patrick Mullins. Ruth was a member of Bonsack Baptist Church. She loved teaching Sunday school and working with the children. Ruth loved her family especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Bob Pack; her children, Amanda Mullins (Reggie Hall) and Todd Pack; grandchildren, Hannah Mullins, Jordan Mullins and Jacob Hall; her beloved dog, Kona; two sisters, Wanda Judy and Pam Detamore; special cousin, Linda Barr; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends. Services will be private. Donations are requested in honor of Ruth to Bonsack Baptist Church, 4845 Cloverdale Road, Roanoke, VA 24019. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

