OZOLINS Peter October 2, 2019 Peter Ozolins, of Roanoke, Va., died in a tractor-trailer collision on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. He was 64 years old. He will be remembered for his boundless curiosity and irrepressible sense of humor. Peter was an architect who had lived in six countries and spoke five languages. He was an attentive student throughout his life, always eager to learn about the people and places he encountered. Peter was preceded in death by his parents, Karlis and Sulamit; daughter, Julia Agnes Ozolins; brother-in-law, Leo Lisovskis; and mother-in-law, Ginger Bakken. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Mary Bakken; father-in-law, Dr. Norman Bakken; daughters, Marija (Erik Stier) and Tiana; siblings, Andrew (Laura) and Dina; brothers-in-law, Mark, John (Liza), and Baheru (Ayalnesh); nieces and nephews, Imants (Vanessa, Maija), Karlis (Marlena), Megan (Tyler), Nick, Mateo, Meklit, and Abel; best friend from junior high, Joe Moses (Janet, Katie, Michael, Patrick); many cousins in Latvia, and all the wonderful friends involved in a "Boys Work Day" monthly productive gathering, book group, and from time living overseas, where friends become one's family. He will be greatly missed by all of these loved ones and many more. A memorial service and celebration of Peter's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at College Lutheran Church in Salem, Va. In memory of Peter, the family asks that donations be made to the Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley, I-81 Corridor Safety Project (http://shenandoahalliance.org/donate).
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
No way to sugarcoat Virginia Tech’s ‘embarrassing’ defensive performance
-
Dublin man, 20, sentenced to 15 years in child exploitation case
-
Roanoke County woman faces charges in mother's death
-
Former grad student leader and Virginia Tech administrator pleads guilty in child porn case
-
Abe Naff files discrimination complaint against Ferrum College
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.