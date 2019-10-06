OZOLINS Peter October 2, 2019 Peter Ozolins, of Roanoke, Va., died in a tractor-trailer collision on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. He was 64 years old. He will be remembered for his boundless curiosity and irrepressible sense of humor. Peter was an architect who had lived in six countries and spoke five languages. He was an attentive student throughout his life, always eager to learn about the people and places he encountered. Peter was preceded in death by his parents, Karlis and Sulamit; daughter, Julia Agnes Ozolins; brother-in-law, Leo Lisovskis; and mother-in-law, Ginger Bakken. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Mary Bakken; father-in-law, Dr. Norman Bakken; daughters, Marija (Erik Stier) and Tiana; siblings, Andrew (Laura) and Dina; brothers-in-law, Mark, John (Liza), and Baheru (Ayalnesh); nieces and nephews, Imants (Vanessa, Maija), Karlis (Marlena), Megan (Tyler), Nick, Mateo, Meklit, and Abel; best friend from junior high, Joe Moses (Janet, Katie, Michael, Patrick); many cousins in Latvia, and all the wonderful friends involved in a "Boys Work Day" monthly productive gathering, book group, and from time living overseas, where friends become one's family. He will be greatly missed by all of these loved ones and many more. A memorial service and celebration of Peter's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at College Lutheran Church in Salem, Va. In memory of Peter, the family asks that donations be made to the Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley, I-81 Corridor Safety Project (http://shenandoahalliance.org/donate).

