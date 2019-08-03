August 1, 2019 Bettie English (Nan) Oyler, 88, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019, surrounded by her family at Lewis-Gale Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her husband, Baxter H. Oyler and is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Ray and Cheryl Oyler; her only grandchild, Steven Oyler, all of Roanoke, Va.; sisters-in-law, Nancy O. Chewning of Salem, Va., and Harriet O. Daugherty of Roanoke, Va.; as well as many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends and relatives from 2 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel. Graveside Services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens with Pastor Myron Atkinson officiating. Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Penn Forest Worship Center, 3735 Chaparral Drive, Roanoke, VA 24018. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
