October 10, 2019 Daniel Oxley, 74, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019. He is survived by a niece, Kate Lear and her husband, Eric; a nephew, Doug Oxley; a great-niece, Chelsea Blake and husband Danny; a great-nephew, Alex Lear; and a sister-in-law, Jean Oxley. Services will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.