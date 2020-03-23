March 21, 2020 Wayne Owens Sr., 77, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020. A Graveside Service will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Glenn Giles officiating. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Wayne OWENS, SR. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.