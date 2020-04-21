May 13, 1950 April 10, 2020 Mickey D. Owens, 69, of Front Royal, Va., formerly of Hampton, Va. and Roanoke, Va., passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 10, 2020. Born May 13, 1950, he was the son of the late Arthur T. Owens and Hester L. Owens. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Amy Sue Owens; mother-in-law, Bobbie Parker; and sister-in-law, Linda M. McDade. Mickey leaves behind to cherish his memory a daughter, Rebecca E. Owens of Roanoke, Va.; son, Jeffrey M. Owens and his wife, Christine Collett of Lititz, Pa.; grandchildren, Emerson, Lakyn and Ainslee; sister, Tina Dishman and her husband, Dale Dishman; brothers, Steve Owens and Larry Owens; as well as many other cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and family. A memorial service and celebration of his life will be held at a later time.

To plant a tree in memory of Mickey Owens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.