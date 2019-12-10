December 8, 2019 Howard C. Overstreet Jr., 78, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 8, 2019. He was a retired crane operator from Norfolk Southern Corporation with 31 years of service, receiving a plaque from the company commemorating the fact that no accidents occurred during his duties. Howard was the last surviving founding member of the Star City Classic T-Bird Club, driving his car in parades and attending many car shows. He received many trophies for his participation in such shows. He was an avid traveler, making trips to Australia, London, Paris, St. Thomas, Alaska, the Panama Canal, and Switzerland. His traveling partners included his wife and special friends, Shelby and Tommy Fisher, and Fred, Penny, Megan, and Amanda Akers. Howard was predeceased by his parents, Howard and Bernice Overstreet; brother, Dennis Eugene Overstreet; and his special canine companion, Suzie. Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Linda Overstreet; three children, David Lee Overstreet, Lynda Gayle Overstreet, and Randy King Catron and wife, Anna; four grandchildren, Matthew Overstreet, Jacob and Jeremy Ligon, and Andrew Catron and wife, Natalie; a great-grandson; two sisters, Eleanor Brown and husband, Steve, and Carolyn Burton; mother-in-law, Oleta Scruggs; a number of nieces and nephews; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Gloria Gibson, Phyllis Defibaugh, Narvella Maxie and husband, James, Sidney Defibaugh and wife, Patricia, Nelson Defibaugh, Sandy Parsons, and Sue Armstrong and husband, Roland. The family wishes to express their thanks to Carilion Hospice for their superior care and dedication. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, from Oakey's Vinton Chapel with Pastor Bryan Ratliff officiating. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Vinton. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
