November 29, 2019 John Thomas (Tommy) Overstreet, 61, of Vinton, Va., passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019. He was celebrating Thanksgiving with family in Suffolk, Va., and passed away unexpectedly. Surviving to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 32 years, Betty Jo; his son, Luke; and daughter, Jodi and her husband, Bobby. Tommy had a kind, gentle heart towards pets and he will affectionately be remembered by his granddogs, Bear and Benny. Tommy was a retired firefighter for the City of Roanoke. He was also a plumber by trade and operated his own business for more than 20 years. Tommy loved walking in the Town of Vinton with Betty Jo and Bear, watching sports with family and friends, and cooking delicious wings and ribs. Anyone that was fortunate enough to spend even one afternoon with Tommy would know that he loved to have fun. He was especially proud of his son, Luke, who is teaching in Japan, and his daughter, Jodi, who is successfully employed in Roanoke. A Memorial Service will be conducted at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Vinton Baptist Church. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
