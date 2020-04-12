September 27, 1954 April 7, 2020 James Edward Overstreet, 65, of Roanoke, Va., died on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born on September 27, 1954, in Roanoke, Va., the son of David G. and Ada Brown Overstreet. He enjoyed spending his days in his man cave, piddling with his best friend Buddy. He was preceded in death by his father, David G. Overstreet. He is survived by his mother, Ada E. Overstreet; daughter, Taylor Marie Overstreet; son, Joseph Lee (Kellie) Overstreet; stepsons, Steven Hartman, Charlie Ballard; granddaughters, Karleigh Overstreet, Chyanne Ballard. Also, surviving are a brother, David L. (Vickie) Overstreet; sisters, Mary E. Overstreet and Kathy M. (Ted) Camburn; eight nieces and nephews, 20 great-nieces and nephews; and special friend, Betty Montgomery. Due to the social concerns at this time, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Valley Funeral Home.

