March 17, 2020 F. Lee Overstreet passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Richmond, Va. He was born in Roanoke, Va., the son of Floyd and Olivia Wooding Overstreet. Lee graduated from Jefferson High School. He attended UVA, Chowan College and Emory and Henry College. He served in Vietnam with the United States Army. Lee worked for Norfolk and Western Railway and Peery Realty before joining Northwest Hardware full time in 1976. He served as Secretary/Treasurer, Vice-President and President as well as being one of the owners of the company his father founded. Lee is survived by his wife, Susan; daughters, Elizabeth Trumbull (Scott), and Tiffany Overstreet (Jonah Jones); and granddaughters, Brittony and Alexandra Trumbull. Services were private.

