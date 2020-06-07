June 5, 2020 Christine Baldwin Overstreet passed away the morning of Friday, June 5, 2020, at the age of 94. She was a lifetime member of Lynn Haven Baptist Church, graduated from William Byrd High School in 1942 and worked at Mick or Mack Grocery Store in Vinton for more than 20 years. Family was the most important thing to her and she was loved by all who knew her. She was blessed with a loving husband, Thomas L. Overstreet, and survived by two wonderful sons, John (Dottie) and Larry (Grace), who looked after and cared for her. She is also survived by her sister, Irene Morgan; and two nieces, Donna Smith and Sarah Janney (Gary); her grandchildren, Tracie Conley (Michael), John E. Overstreet (Carrie), Daniel Overstreet (Haruko), and Mark Overstreet (Jessica); her four great-grandchildren; and countless other family and friends. There will be a family graveside service. In lieu of flowers, Christine wanted donations made to the charity of your choice in her name.

