March 29, 1927 February 23, 2020 On Sunday, February 23, 2020, Julia Y. Overacker, 92, of Roanoke, Va., passed quietly from this life to her eternal life. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Eugene H. Overacker; her father and mother, Michael and Julia Yaremko; her brother, John Yaremko; her sister, Elizabeth Yaremko; and by three infant children. Julia is survived by her children, Adrianne O. Thomas and her husband, Ed, Cheryl O. Kessler and her husband, Mike, R. Michael Overacker, John G. Overacker and his wife, Carleen, and Mark E. Overacker and his wife, Kathryn. She is also survived by six grandchildren, whom she loved dearly, Evan Thomas (Bridgett), Meghan Meyers (Seth), Collin Overacker (Caroline), Scott Overacker (Fiancée, Paulina), Matthew Overacker (Fiancée, Rachel) and Joshua Overacker; and four great-grandchildren, Ceridwen and Grady Thomas, and Claire and William Meyers. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Ann Owens; and many beloved nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Julia Overacker was a mother to all, and she was known by many to be the maker and extraordinary cake decorator of the ice cream cakes at the Baskin Robbins on Brandon Ave. A Funeral Mass to celebrate Julia's life will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at St. Andrew's Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow immediately afterwards in the St. Andrews Mausoleum. Friends are welcomed to visit with friends and family at Covenant Presbyterian Church on Deyerle Road immediately following the Inurnment. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Feeding America Southwest Virginia. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

