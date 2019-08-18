OUSEY Flanders Graham August 10, 2019 Flanders Graham Ousey, 78, passed away at her home in Blacksburg, Va., surrounded by her family, on Saturday, August 10, 2019. She was born in Montgomery County, Va. in 1941 and graduated from Blacksburg High School in 1959. After school, Flan joined the United States Army where she met and married her lifetime love, Jay Baker Ousey, on February 10, 1961. Flan and Jay traveled the world together living in Cyprus, Guam, Japan, Spain, and Puerto Rico. Flan mourned the loss of Jay on June 10, 2019. Flan had an infectious love of flowers, birds, and butterflies and was an avid reader and writer of poetry. She nourished all in her world with love, faith, and generosity. Preceding Flan in death were her parents, William ("Tom") and Ruth Graham, and her sister Barbara Croy. Left to honor her legacy of love are four children, Tanya Pritchard (Calvin), Midori Stone (Arthur), Carmela Brenzie (Ed Weck), Graham Ousey (Sherri); six grandchildren (Erica Ousey, Kyle Stone, Danielle Ousey, Grayson Ousey, Ian Brenzie, Rowan Brenzie); a great grandson (Kaden Kiger); seven siblings (Delilah McConnell, Juanita Horton, William Graham, Kawood Graham, Carolina Hammond, Denson Graham and Angela Shipley) and numerous nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her last months, including the compassionate professionals at Heartland Hospice. The family will hold a private memorial service for Flan. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your favorite charity.
