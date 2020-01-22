January 21, 2020 Edwin Ray Otey Sr., 88, of Daleville, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 20, 2020. He was preceded by his parents, Hubert D. and Juanita Stevens Otey. A loving husband and father, he is survived by his wife of more than 65 years, Doris Anne Burger Otey; children, Edwin Ray Otey Jr. and his wife, Terri, Lisa Kaye Beers and her husband, Jim, Greg Stevens Otey and his wife, Lisa; grandchildren, Matthew Edwin Otey, Sarah Frances Otey, Patrick Stevens Otey, Melissa Anne Beers, Hanna Marie Beers, Jacob Stewart Otey, Christopher Ray Otey and Lukas Paul Otey. With honesty, a firm handshake and a contagious smile, he gained countless friendships throughout his decades-long banking career. Beyond serving his country in the United States Marines, he tirelessly served in the Roanoke Valley community as a member of the Lions Club, charter member of the Kiwanis Club of Botetourt, and was a longtime member of Northview United Methodist Church. As an avid sports fan, Ray was a fixture at Northside High School football and basketball games cheering on his boys, and was always at his daughter's dance recitals. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that donations be made to Northview United Methodist Church 521 Ridgecrest Drive Roanoke, VA 24019. There will be a service of entombment and committal at 12 noon on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at the Chapel Mausoleum in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. A celebration of Ray's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Northview United Methodist Church with the Rev. Doug Sasser officiating. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall. Friends and loved ones are invited to attend any and all services. The family will receive friends from 3 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Simpson Funeral Home 5160 Peters Creek Road. 366-0707
